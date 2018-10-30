Pareja de 'instagramers' muere al caer de un acantilado

Los cuerpos de Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y su esposa Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, reconocidos 'instagramers' fueron descubiertos a unos 245 metros por debajo del mirador de Taft Point, en el Parque Nacional de Yosemite (California).
Vishnu y Meenakshi tenían un blog de viajes llamado 'Holidays and Happily Ever Afters' en donde narraban sus aventuras en lugares pintorescos de todo el mundo. Asimismo, tenían una cuenta de Instagram con el mismo nombre que contaba con más de 13.000 seguidores.
De acuerdo con Mercury News, el Servicio de Parques Nacionales está investigando las circunstancias en la que se produjo la caída de la pareja.
En marzo, Meenakshi publicó en Instagram una foto en la que aparecía sentada en un acantilado del Gran Cañón del Colorado. Irónicamente, en la descripción de la imagen la joven advertía sobre los peligros de tomar fotos extremas al estilo de los llamados 'daredevils' (aventureros temerarios) solo para conseguir más 'me gusta' en las redes sociales.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? �� ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.��Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later��) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers��, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south �� from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory �� and not the memory dump ��(I am still on the Inside Out �� train y'all ��) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot�� I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this ��♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu �� with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?�� None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.��✨ ... Still there?�� Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? �� What about a unicorn ice-cream �� �� with some Disney-approved cotton candy ���� and pixie dust infused sprinkles ��♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? �� ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight