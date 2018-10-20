TENDENCIAS

Aficionado a los saltos se arrepiente tras lanzarse por una cascada de 22 metros


El aficionado compartió el video en su cuenta de Instagram y pidió a sus seguidores que no repitan su experiencia 

El hombre saltó pese a que los testigos le pedía que no lo haga
Hace 55 minutos

Josef Flipzl, de 25 años y conocido en Instagram por su afición al cliff diving [saltar desde acantilados], se lanzó la semana pasada desde una cascada de 22 metros de altura en Teesdale, en el centro de Inglaterra.

De acuerdo con el diario español, El País, los testigos intentaron evitar que saltara, pero Flipzl hizo caso omiso a las advertencias y se precipitó al agua.

Afortunadamente, logró salir a la superficie sin problemas. Tras compartir el vídeo del salto en Facebook e Instagram, mandó un mensaje a sus seguidores advirtiendo de los riesgos del salto y pidiendo que no repitieran su experiencia.

En su publicación explicó que había estudiado detenidamente las medidas de seguridad, pero que aún así había sido muy "imprudente" y que temió por su vida. El vídeo acumula más de 2.400 reproducciones en su perfil de Instagram.



 




