Aficionado a los saltos se arrepiente tras lanzarse por una cascada de 22 metros

Josef Flipzl, de 25 años y conocido en Instagram por su afición al cliff diving [saltar desde acantilados], se lanzó la semana pasada desde una cascada de 22 metros de altura en Teesdale, en el centro de Inglaterra.
De acuerdo con el diario español, El País, los testigos intentaron evitar que saltara, pero Flipzl hizo caso omiso a las advertencias y se precipitó al agua.
Afortunadamente, logró salir a la superficie sin problemas. Tras compartir el vídeo del salto en Facebook e Instagram, mandó un mensaje a sus seguidores advirtiendo de los riesgos del salto y pidiendo que no repitieran su experiencia.
Here's the video of my 62ft tsukahara from High Force, England's highest jumpable waterfall! The video has reached just short of 400k views on fb and has been covered by numerous news platforms. When I landed I was held under by the current for a while and wondered at one point weather I was moving anywhere or if I would even resurface at all. This waterfall is not safe to jump, to anyone thinking of jumping it, please don't! I shouldn't have done this one and I'm incredibly lucky to have made it out. As soon as I surfaced @naturallyoutdoors17 threw me the safety line and dragged me to safety, thank u brother!
En su publicación explicó que había estudiado detenidamente las medidas de seguridad, pero que aún así había sido muy "imprudente" y que temió por su vida. El vídeo acumula más de 2.400 reproducciones en su perfil de Instagram.