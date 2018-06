Temer: no hay cómo cerrar la frontera con Venezuela

Venezuelan citizens enter Cucuta, Norte de Santander Department, Colombia from San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela at the Simon Bolivar international bridge on July 25, 2017.Some 25.000 Venezuelans cross to Colombia and return to their country daily with food, consumables and money from ilegal work, according to official sources. Also, there are 47.000 Venezuelans in Colombia with legal migratory status and another 150.000 who have already completed the 90 allowed days and are now without visa. / AFP PHOTO / Luis Acosta