Relatives mourn during funeral for those who died after a building caught fire in Managua

Demonstrators fire a homemade mortar in Masaya

Passengers get off a train which its operation is suspended in Osaka - 3TP MNDTY JPNOUT

Demonstrators take cover at a barricade during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya

Demonstrators lie on the floor as police fire at them during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya

Women walk past the dead body of a man, wrapped in plastic, after he had allegedly been killed by residents who accused him of being a government infiltrate, near a roadblock in Managua - TMPOUT