Bronson, el caso de un gato adorable que sufre obesidad


Bronson pesa casi 15 kilos, sus dueños se propusieron ejercitarlo para bajar de peso y en su cuenta en Instagram publican su evolución física 

El gato fue encontrado en un refugio de animales abandonados. Foto Instagram
Hace 1 hora

Mike Wilson y su novia Megan Hanneman se dedican a hacer muebles para ejercitar gatos, un día fueron a un refugio de animales y quedaron conmovidos al encontrar a Bronson, un enorme gato que pesaba al menos 15 kilos.

Según los veterinarios del refugio, el gato adquirió todo su peso tras consumir sobras de comida cuando su anterior dueño falleció.

La pareja no dudó en adoptar al enorme y gordito gato, y ante el esfuerzo del animal por trasladarse se propusieron someterlo a un riguroso plan de ejercicios y dieta con el propósito de que el gato baje unos kilos.

Mike y Megan incluso le crearon una cuenta en Instagram al gato, en donde van registrando los alcances conseguidos con el plan de poner en forma a Bronson. La cuenta tiene más de 68.000 seguidores que siguen la evolución física del felino.

El gato doméstico promedio pesa entre 3.6 y 5.4 kilos, pero esto varía dependiendo de la raza y el sexo. En un gato de peso normal se pueden sentir ligeramente sus costillas al tocar el costado de su cuerpo, mientras que en uno con peso de más, sólo se siente carne.

 



 




