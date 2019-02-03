Super Bowl LIII: Así fue el espectáculo encabezado por Maroon 5

La banda estadounidense Maroon 5, liderada por Adam Levine, se presentó durante el medio tiempo del Super Bowl. La agrupación hizo vibrar a los asistentes junto a los raperos Travis Scott y Big Boi en el Mercedes-Benz Stadium de la Ciudad de Atlanta.

La agrupación inició el espectáculo con la canción "The big game", luego siguió con el tema que los volvió famosos a inicios del año 2000 "This love".

Luego se unió Travis Scott con su canción "Sicko Mode". Después de este rap, Adam Levine, líder de la banda Maroon 5 continuó con último hit "Girls like you" y bastante conocida canción "She will be loved".

En escena apareció el rapero nativo de Atlanta, Big Boi con su tema "The way you move". En esta canción se unieron los tres intérpretes en el escenario.

Finalmente, Levine junto a los otros integrantes de Maroon 5 hicieron vibrar al público con "Sugar" y "Moves like Jagger". Sin duda, fue un espectáculo parar recordar.



Tras su presentación, Adam Levine utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para agradecer por haber sido elegido cómo parte del espectáculo del half time.

"Agradecemos al universo esta oportunidad histórica de jugar en el escenario más grande del mundo. Agradecemos a nuestros fans por hacer posible nuestros sueños. Y agradecemos a nuestros críticos por siempre empujarnos a hacerlo mejor", escribió.

(Redacción de El Comercio)