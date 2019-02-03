Super Bowl LIII: Así fue el espectáculo encabezado por Maroon 5

La banda estadounidense Maroon 5, liderada por Adam Levine, se presentó durante el medio tiempo del Super Bowl. La agrupación hizo vibrar a los asistentes junto a los raperos Travis Scott y Big Boi en el Mercedes-Benz Stadium de la Ciudad de Atlanta.
La agrupación inició el espectáculo con la canción "The big game", luego siguió con el tema que los volvió famosos a inicios del año 2000 "This love".
Lo único bueno del medio tiempo fue esto #SuperBowLIII #Maroon5 #AdamLevine #HalfTimeSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/B3KagGTpx7— Christian Allen (@ch_allen) 4 de febrero de 2019
Luego se unió Travis Scott con su canción "Sicko Mode". Después de este rap, Adam Levine, líder de la banda Maroon 5 continuó con último hit "Girls like you" y bastante conocida canción "She will be loved".
En escena apareció el rapero nativo de Atlanta, Big Boi con su tema "The way you move". En esta canción se unieron los tres intérpretes en el escenario.
Finalmente, Levine junto a los otros integrantes de Maroon 5 hicieron vibrar al público con "Sugar" y "Moves like Jagger". Sin duda, fue un espectáculo parar recordar.
When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love. ❤️ And the list of words is... Forgive Laugh Cry Smile Share Live Endure Embrace Remember Enlighten Preserve Inspire Sweat Fight Express Give Receive Elevate Climb Unify Fortify Soften Dance Scream Dream Educate Provide Inhale Exhale Persevere Stand Kneel Overcome Love Listen
Tras su presentación, Adam Levine utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para agradecer por haber sido elegido cómo parte del espectáculo del half time.
"Agradecemos al universo esta oportunidad histórica de jugar en el escenario más grande del mundo. Agradecemos a nuestros fans por hacer posible nuestros sueños. Y agradecemos a nuestros críticos por siempre empujarnos a hacerlo mejor", escribió.
