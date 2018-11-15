Fallece Katherine MacGregor, la señorita Oleson de 'La casa de la pradera'

La actriz Katherine MacGregor, conocida por su papel de Harriet Oleson en la serie de televisión "Little House on the Prairie" ("La casa de la pradera") falleció a los 93 años.

MacGregor falleció el martes en Los Angeles, indicó su representante, Tony Sears, citado por la prensa estadounidense.

En la popular serie de los años 1970 MacGregor interpretaba a la malvada Oleson que junto a su hija Nellie eran los antagonistas de la familia Ingalls, la protagonista de la historia.

Nacida en California, MacGregor comenzó su carrera como bailarina en Nueva York. Como actriz interpretó varios papeles secundarios en televisión antes de obtener el papel que definió su carrera.

La serie estaba basada en varios libros de Laura Ingalls Wilder donde contaba su infancia a finales del siglo XIX.

"Fue una actriz de gran talento y supo interpretar a un personaje despreciable pero con mucho corazón", escribió en Instagram Melissa Gilbert, la actriz que interpretaba a Laura Ingalls en la serie.