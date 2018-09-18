Emmy 2018: conoce a los ganadores de cada categoría

La comedia The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, sobre un ama de casa de los años 50 convertida en comediante de stand-up provocadora, brilló en la gala y se alzó con ocho premios Emmy.
La producción se impuso a la favorita Atlanta así como también contra Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, GLOW, Silicon Valley y Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
La protagonista de la serie de Amazon Prime Video, Rachel Brosnahan, fue honrada como mejor actriz en una serie de comedia, Alex Borstein como mejor actriz de reparto y la creadora del programa, Amy Sherman-Palladino, se llevó premios a guion y dirección.
Game of Thrones se llevó el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática, sumando un total de nueve estatuillas en esta ceremonia. La exitosa ficción de HBO, que ya era la más galardonada de la historia de este premio, se impuso a la defensora del título The Handmaid's Tale, así como a The Americans, The Crown, Stranger Things, This is Us y Westworld.
Game of Thrones amplió su reinado como la producción televisiva más galardonada de todos los tiempos. La serie de HBO ya cuenta con 38 premios Emmy desde su estreno en 2011.
Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez y Ricky Martin se fueron con las manos vacías por American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace, que consiguió la estatuilla como Mejor Miniserie.
El galardón a mejor dirección fue para Ryan Murphy y mejor actuación para Darren Criss, que se impuso al español Antonio Banderas, nominado en esa categoría.
Esta es la lista de ganadores y los que estaban nominados:
Mejor drama
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones – GANADORA
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Mejor comedia
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -GANADORA
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Mejor Mini Serie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- GANADORA
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Mejor actor principal de miniserie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - GANADOR
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Mejor actriz principal de miniserie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds – GANADORA
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
Actor principal en comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry – GANADOR
William H. Macy, Shameless
Actor principal de serie dramática
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans – GANADOR
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Actriz principal de comedia
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel-GANADORA
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Actriz principal de serie dramática
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown- GANADORA
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry-GANADOR
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Mejor actor secundario de drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones- GANADOR
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor actor secundario de miniserie
Jeff Daniels, Godless-GANADOR
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The looming tower
John Leguizamo, WACO
Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Merritt Wever, Godless-GANADORA
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Mejor actriz secundaria de drama
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld- GANADORA
Mejor reality
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race- GANADOR
Top Chef
The Voice
Programas de variedades y talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver- GANADOR
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Film de televisión
Fahrenheit
Flint Lifetime
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)-GANADOR
Mejor director de comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Jesse Peretz, GLOW
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA
Mejor director de drama
Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Stephen Daldry, The Crown- GANADOR
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor guión de comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta
Liz Sarnoff, Barry
Alec Berg- Bill Hader, Barry
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA
Mejor guión de drama
David Benioff y D.B. Weiss, Game Of Thrones
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Joel Fields y Joe Weisberg, The Americans -GANADORES
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor guión de miniserie
Kevin McManus y Matthew McManus, American Vandal
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
David Lynch y Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
William Bridges y Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)-GANADOR
Mejor director de una miniserie, película o especial
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux y Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower
David Lynch, Twin Peaks