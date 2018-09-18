Emmy 2018: conoce a los ganadores de cada categoría

La comedia The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, sobre un ama de casa de los años 50 convertida en comediante de stand-up provocadora, brilló en la gala y se alzó con ocho premios Emmy.

La producción se impuso a la favorita Atlanta así como también contra Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, GLOW, Silicon Valley y Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

La protagonista de la serie de Amazon Prime Video, Rachel Brosnahan, fue honrada como mejor actriz en una serie de comedia, Alex Borstein como mejor actriz de reparto y la creadora del programa, Amy Sherman-Palladino, se llevó premios a guion y dirección.

Game of Thrones se llevó el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática, sumando un total de nueve estatuillas en esta ceremonia. La exitosa ficción de HBO, que ya era la más galardonada de la historia de este premio, se impuso a la defensora del título The Handmaid's Tale, así como a The Americans, The Crown, Stranger Things, This is Us y Westworld.

Game of Thrones amplió su reinado como la producción televisiva más galardonada de todos los tiempos. La serie de HBO ya cuenta con 38 premios Emmy desde su estreno en 2011.

Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez y Ricky Martin se fueron con las manos vacías por American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace, que consiguió la estatuilla como Mejor Miniserie.

El galardón a mejor dirección fue para Ryan Murphy y mejor actuación para Darren Criss, que se impuso al español Antonio Banderas, nominado en esa categoría.

Esta es la lista de ganadores y los que estaban nominados:

Mejor drama

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones – GANADORA

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor comedia

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -GANADORA

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Mejor Mini Serie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- GANADORA

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Mejor actor principal de miniserie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - GANADOR

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Mejor actriz principal de miniserie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds – GANADORA

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Actor principal en comedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry – GANADOR

William H. Macy, Shameless

Actor principal de serie dramática

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – GANADOR

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Actriz principal de comedia

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel-GANADORA

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Actriz principal de serie dramática

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown- GANADORA

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry-GANADOR

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Mejor actor secundario de drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones- GANADOR

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor actor secundario de miniserie

Jeff Daniels, Godless-GANADOR

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The looming tower

John Leguizamo, WACO

Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Merritt Wever, Godless-GANADORA

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Mejor actriz secundaria de drama

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld- GANADORA

Mejor reality

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race- GANADOR

Top Chef

The Voice

Programas de variedades y talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver- GANADOR

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Film de televisión

Fahrenheit

Flint Lifetime

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)-GANADOR

Mejor director de comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Jesse Peretz, GLOW

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA

Mejor director de drama

Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Stephen Daldry, The Crown- GANADOR

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor guión de comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta

Liz Sarnoff, Barry

Alec Berg- Bill Hader, Barry

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA

Mejor guión de drama

David Benioff y D.B. Weiss, Game Of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Joel Fields y Joe Weisberg, The Americans -GANADORES

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor guión de miniserie

Kevin McManus y Matthew McManus, American Vandal

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

David Lynch y Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges y Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)-GANADOR

Mejor director de una miniserie, película o especial

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux y Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower

David Lynch, Twin Peaks