¡Nuevo mes, nuevo catálogo en Netflix! Septiembre llegará cargado de estrenos, además del regreso de Iron Fist, la serie del experto en artes marciales de Marvel.
Con más antelación de lo habitual, la plataforma publicó las producciones que estarán disponibles para los usuarios. Entre ellas está la tercera temporada de Las chicas del cable y de Narcos, la serie que presenta los conflictos de los carteles colombianos.
Uno de los estrenos más sonados es el de Maniac, una serie protagonizada por Jonah Hill y Emma Stone.
Te dejamos una lista con todas las películas y series que se estrenarán, por día, en la plataforma de streaming:
1 de septiembre
Unforgiven
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Narcos
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
2 de septiembre
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove
Maynard
Quantico – Temporada 3
3 de septiembre
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
4 de septiembre
Black Panther
5 de septiembre
Van Helsing – Temporada 2
Wentworth – Temporada 6
6 de septiembre
Once Upon a Time – Temporada 7
7 de septiembre
Atypical – Temporada 2
Cable Girls – Temporada 3
City of Joy
Click
First and Last
Iron Fist – Temporada 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters – Temporada 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
10 de septiembre
Call the Midwife – Temporada 7
8 de septiembre
BoJack Horseman, Temporada 4
11 de septiembre
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
12 de septiembre
Blacklist – Temporada 5
Life
On My Skin
14 de septiembre
American Vandal – Temporada 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman – Temporada 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable – Temporada 2
Last hope
Norm Macdonald has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes – Temporada 2 (Primera Parte)
15 de septiembre
Inside The Freemasons – Temporada 1
16 de septiembre
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
17 de septiembre
The Witch
18 de septiembre
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
21 de septiembre
Battlefish
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Maniac – Serie limitada
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
23 de septiembre
The Walking Dead – Temporada 8
25 de septiembre
A Wrinkle in Time
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
26 de septiembre
Norsemen – Temporada 2
The Hurricane Heist
28 de septiembre
Chef’s Table– Volumen 5
El Marginal – Temporada 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father – Temporada 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code – Temporada 2
Skylanders Academy – Temporada 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
30 de septiembre
Big Miracle
