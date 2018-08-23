¡Nuevo mes, nuevo catálogo en Netflix! Septiembre llegará cargado de estrenos, además del regreso de Iron Fist, la serie del experto en artes marciales de Marvel.

Con más antelación de lo habitual, la plataforma publicó las producciones que estarán disponibles para los usuarios. Entre ellas está la tercera temporada de Las chicas del cable y de Narcos, la serie que presenta los conflictos de los carteles colombianos.

Uno de los estrenos más sonados es el de Maniac, una serie protagonizada por Jonah Hill y Emma Stone.

Te dejamos una lista con todas las películas y series que se estrenarán, por día, en la plataforma de streaming:

1 de septiembre

Unforgiven

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Narcos

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

La catedral del mar

2 de septiembre

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico – Temporada 3

3 de septiembre

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

4 de septiembre

Black Panther

5 de septiembre

Van Helsing – Temporada 2

Wentworth – Temporada 6

Wentworth – Temporada 6

6 de septiembre

Once Upon a Time – Temporada 7

7 de septiembre

Atypical – Temporada 2

Cable Girls – Temporada 3

City of Joy

Click

First and Last

Iron Fist – Temporada 2

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters – Temporada 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

10 de septiembre

Call the Midwife – Temporada 7

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

8 de septiembre

BoJack Horseman, Temporada 4

11 de septiembre

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

12 de septiembre

Blacklist – Temporada 5

Life

On My Skin

14 de septiembre

American Vandal – Temporada 2

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman – Temporada 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable – Temporada 2

Last hope

Norm Macdonald has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

The Angel

The Dragon Prince

The Land of Steady Habits

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes – Temporada 2 (Primera Parte)

Ingobernable – Temporada 2

15 de septiembre

Inside The Freemasons – Temporada 1

16 de septiembre

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

17 de septiembre

The Witch

18 de septiembre

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

21 de septiembre

Battlefish

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan

Hilda

Maniac – Serie limitada

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

23 de septiembre

The Walking Dead – Temporada 8

The Walking Dead – Temporada 8

25 de septiembre

A Wrinkle in Time

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

26 de septiembre

Norsemen – Temporada 2

The Hurricane Heist

28 de septiembre

Chef’s Table– Volumen 5

El Marginal – Temporada 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father – Temporada 2

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code – Temporada 2

Skylanders Academy – Temporada 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

30 de septiembre

Big Miracle

El Marginal – Temporada 2