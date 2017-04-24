Las redes se encienden con la ilusión óptica de esta maquilladora

La cuenta de Instagram de Mimi Choi, una artista canadiense, refleja todo el trabajo de detalle y perfección que maneja en sus creaciones como maquilladora. El lienzo es su propio cuerpo o en ocasiones las cara de algunos de sus clientes.
El perfil, que esta bajo el nombre de @mimles, ya cuenta con 172k de seguidores, y se ha convertido en una de las cuentas artísticas más populares del mundo, según afirma el portal 'Metro'.
"Mi rostro es un lienzo en blanco donde puedo practicar mi arte", comento Mimi Choi, de 31 años de edad y quien reside en Vancouver.
Las obras de esta artista causa diferentes sensaciones en los espectadores. Algunos, sienten rechazo por lo realista de las composiciones y en otros una sorpresa agradable al saber que se trata de simplemente maquillaje
Hasta ahora, la artista sigue impresionando a sus seguidores y asegura que aún hay muchas ideas y creatividad por explotar en su singular y única manera.
I'm alllll meat no bones ����• My SEVERED ARM #MAKEUP ILLUSION in motion �������� • See how the illusion is lost as I move my arm and how it comes back when it's viewed at the right angle? �� This kind of #trickart really depends on the viewing angle and how well you match the "missing" part of your body to the background color. There were a lot of photo taking and detail adjustments as I was painting this to ensure it made sense at a particular angle. Many of you ask whether I do tutorials -- unfortunately no because most of the time I don't know what I'm trying to achieve when I start painting and I'm not even sure whether it would work out or not. I hope this video would make it more clear for some of you guys who would like to test out this fun idea! ��