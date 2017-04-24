PORTADA SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA MUNDO ECONOMÍA OPINIÓN TENDENCIAS ESCENAS DIEZ SOCIALES +MÁS
Las redes se encienden con la ilusión óptica de esta maquilladora


La artista llama la atención en sus cuentas personales, mostrando su trabajo hecho en su mismo cuerpo o usando algunas modelos. El resultado es realmente impresionante


Hace 3 horas

La cuenta de Instagram de Mimi Choi, una artista canadiense, refleja todo el trabajo de detalle y perfección que maneja en sus creaciones como maquilladora. El lienzo es su propio cuerpo o en ocasiones las cara de algunos de sus clientes.

El perfil, que esta bajo el nombre de @mimles, ya cuenta con 172k de seguidores, y se ha convertido en una de las cuentas artísticas más populares del mundo, según afirma el portal 'Metro'.

"Mi rostro es un lienzo en blanco donde puedo practicar mi arte", comento Mimi Choi, de 31 años de edad y quien reside en Vancouver.

Las obras de esta artista causa diferentes sensaciones en los espectadores. Algunos, sienten rechazo por lo realista de las composiciones y en otros una sorpresa agradable al saber que se trata de simplemente maquillaje

Hasta ahora, la artista sigue impresionando a sus seguidores y asegura que aún hay muchas ideas y creatividad por explotar en su singular y única manera.

 



