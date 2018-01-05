Sección Multimedia




Workers remove snow on a pedestrian overpass in Xiangyang - 3TP CHNOUT
Rescue services member drags a lifeboat across frozen ice on flooded street in Boston, Massachusetts - NARCH/NARCH30 3TP MNDTY
Handout photo of a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380, diverted from John F. Kennedy Airport during a winter storm, is shown on the runway after landing at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York - 3TP
A car drives near one of the water parks during Storm Grayson at the Jersey shore in Keansburg, New Jersey
A woman walks down Newbury Street during Strom Grayson in Boston
A man walks near one of the water parks during Storm Grayson at the Jersey shore in Keansburg, New Jersey
People clean school buses during Storm Grayson at the Jersey shore in Keansburg, New Jersey
A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York City
A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York City
A man walks through Storm Grayson in Boston
A sculpture and a park bench is flooded by the river Rhine as the town of Linz is seen in the background
A man is pictured though a window during snow storm Grayson in New York City


Ola de frío en Estados Unidos

El invierno está golpeando con dureza a los EEUU y que se pronostica que aumentará su fuerza. Ya hay 16 muertos en los estados afectados, además de miles de vuelos cancelados. Fotos: Reuters

Hace 25 minutos


Las intensas lluvias que sufre gran parte del país dejaron este tipo de imágenes. Foto: Marka Registrada
Lluvias e inundaciones provocaron 11 muertes y 20 municipios afectados
Ola de frío en Estados Unidos
El Sedes lanza una alerta por la conjuntivitis

El secretario de Comunicación del Gobierno Municipal, Jorge Landívar (der) y el director del Plan de Drenaje, Juan Carlos Mojica, visitaron EL DEBER Radio este viernes
Landívar: 'Santa Cruz tiene un sistema de drenaje que funciona'
Un niño se salva de ser atrapado por tiburones
Lucha 'a muerte' entre una araña y un avispón

Le echa agua caliente a su parabrisas con nieve y esto es lo que sucede
El artista de 46 años sigue cosechando éxitos en su carrera musical
¡Ricky Martin desnudo! Mira la foto que publicó
Una llovizna leve cayó en la madrugada de este viernes (Foto de archivo)
Vuelve a llover en Santa Cruz; activan alerta naranja

La mujer falleció en el hospital Francés (imagen de referencia)
Muere una mujer con síntomas de mal de rabia
El presidente Trump durante un evento social en West Palm Beach, Florida (Reuters)
Trump intenta impedir la salida de un explosivo libro sobre su gobierno
La conjuntivitis es un mal que afecta la parte blanca del ojo
¿Cómo detecto y qué hago para evitar la conjuntivitis?


