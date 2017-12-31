Sección Multimedia




Multimedia

Videos
Fotogalerías


People watch as sky lanterns are released ahead of New Year on the frozen Songhua river in Harbin - CHNOUT 3TP
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing
Fireworks light up Marina Bay ahead of the New Year in Singapore
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour
Participants in the annual torchlight procession to mark the start of Hogmanay (New Year) celebrations walk past the Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh
A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong
People celebrate New Year at Eastwood mall in Quezon City Metro Manila


2018, las celebraciones alrededor del mundo

FOTOGALERIA

Hace 3 horas


La Policía señaló que aún queda una persona prófuga
Detienen a dos personas acusadas de ser sicarios
Los fuegos artificiales marcaron la bienvenida al Año Nuevo. Foto Reuters
¿Cuál fue el primer sitio del mundo en recibir el 2018?
La aplicación presentó fallas desde las 14:30 de este domingo
El último día del año, WhatsApp presenta fallas

El vicepresidente brindó una entrevista en exclusiva a EL DEBER. Foto APG Noticias
“No hemos venido a caminar encima de flores”
Para prevenir trata y tráfico de personas la Policía alerta sobre oferta laboral 
Los primeros oficiales que llegaron al establecimiento tuvieron que pedir refuerzos
Hombre con armas es arrestado antes de fiestas por Nochevieja

Maduro volvió a subir el salario mínimo
Maduro sube el salario mínimo un 40%, el séptimo aumento de 2017
Los dirigentes iniciaron las mesas de diálogo casi a las 11:00 de este domingo. Foto Jorge Uechi
Médicos y Gobierno se mantienen en diálogo
Pulgar arriba le ponen a los movimientos de jóvenes, mujeres y plataformas ciudadanas.
2017: lo mejor fue el despertar ciudadano; lo peor, la corrupción

Es socióloga y está de visita en Santa Cruz, lugar donde nació. Resistió la dictadura en el país durante los 70 y 80
“Intereses mezquinos no nos arrebatarán la democracia”
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, la película más taquillera de 2017 en EEUU
People watch as sky lanterns are released ahead of New Year on the frozen Songhua river in Harbin - CHNOUT 3TP
x 9
2018, las celebraciones alrededor del mundo


Ver más resultados


EL DEBER
 
EL DEBER

OTROS SITIOS
Un producto de GRUPO EL DEBER

© 2017 ELDEBER.com.bo, TODOS LOS DERECHOS RESERVADOS, consulta nuestras Políticas de Privacidad y Términos de uso