People watch as sky lanterns are released ahead of New Year on the frozen Songhua river in Harbin - CHNOUT 3TP
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing
Fireworks light up Marina Bay ahead of the New Year in Singapore
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour
Participants in the annual torchlight procession to mark the start of Hogmanay (New Year) celebrations walk past the Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh
A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour
People celebrate New Year at Eastwood mall in Quezon City Metro Manila
2018, las celebraciones alrededor del mundo
Hace 3 horas
