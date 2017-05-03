PORTADA SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA MUNDO ECONOMÍA OPINIÓN TENDENCIAS ESCENAS DIEZ SOCIALES +MÁS
MULTIMEDIA
La frase del día

e-planning ad
e-planning ad
ES NOTICIA:

Cristiano Ronaldo, astro del fútbol mundial


Con dedicación y trabajo duro, como siempre, las cosas vienen por un proceso natural. Estoy contento y afortunado y soy de este planeta


Hace 12 minutos






e-planning ad
e-planning ad
e-planning ad
En Facebook
PRÓXIMOS EVENTOS
06
MAY
2017
EXPO Tuning SOUND
6 de mayo – 7 de mayo
07
MAY
2017
Feria "Un Paseo para Mamá"
Domingo de 10:00 a 20:00
11
MAY
2017
I Encuentro de Creatividad y Diseño EDAC Bolivia
11 de mayo – 13 de mayo Del 11 de mayo a las 14:00 al 13 de mayo a las 17:00
EVENTOS
e-planning ad
EL DEBER
 
Te puede interesar
De acuerdo con Avipar, existe un superávit de 5 millones de pollos en Bolivia
ECONOMÍA

Avicultores piden al Senasag cerrar granjas clandestinas

00:02:16
SANTA CRUZ

Cahuana: "Hay terceros que no quieren el traslado"

Existe alerta mundial por el incremento de suicidios relacionados al "juego" y en Bolivia comenzaron las tareas preventivas. (Imagen referencial)
BOLIVIA

Confirman primer caso de la 'Ballena Azul' en Bolivia

Diez
Más en diez.bo
Sociales
Más en sociales.bo
Moda, pero atrás de las pasarelas. Abrirá su propia firma de representación, Kate Moss Agency, con el objetivo de gestionar la carrera de talentos
SOCIALES

Kate Moss luce orgullosa sus curvas

SOCIALES

El todo poderoso de Hollywood

SOCIALES

Marilín tiene el mejor traje típico del miss Tarija

HOROSCOPO HOROSCOPO
EVENTOS EVENTOS
CLIMACLIMA
LA GUIALA GUIA
CLASIFICADOSCLASIFICADOS
ATODOMOTORATODOMOTOR
CONTRATA2CONTRATA2
LLAVE EN MANOLLAVE EN MANO
TEAVISOTEAVISO
EL DEBER

OTROS SITIOS
Un producto de GRUPO EL DEBER

© 2017 ELDEBER.com.bo, TODOS LOS DERECHOS RESERVADOS, consula nuestras Políticas de Privacidad y Términos de uso