TENDENCIAS

El error en el póster de la nueva película de La Roca, que genera debate en redes


El póster de "Skyscraper" la nueva película de Dwayne Johnson, abrió el debate en redes sociales debido al imposible salto que el actor realiza desde una grúa a un edificio en llamas

El salto de La Roca en el póster de Skyscraper.

Hace 3 horas

En pleno inicio del 2018 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson es una de las estrellas de Hollywood más importantes en la actualidad. Es uno de los actores mejores pagados y ha protagonizado a muchos personajes principales en películas de acción taquilleras como fueron 'San Andrés' y 'Rápido y Furioso', lo que nos lleva a preguntarnos, ¿Hay algo que La Roca no pueda hacer?

El semi-retirado luchador de la WWE protagonizará 'Skyscraper', una película en la que hace de agente de seguridad en el edificio más grande e importante del mundo. El tráiler salió en el Superbowl y dejó a la audiencia a la espera del estreno, y cuando se reveló el póster de la película, abrió un debate en Twitter sobre un pequeño detalle que queda a la deriva.

El póster oficial de "Skyscraper"

Los usuarios de la plataforma hicieron cuenta del salto físicamente imposible que estaba realizando La Roca, planteando incluso distintas hipótesis sobre el recorrido que tomaría en el aire.

 
Este post generó el debate sobre la física de la película, generando incluso muchos recorridos posibles más que pudiera tomar La Roca durante el salto.
Este internauta defiende la idea de que hay un puente invisible como en Indiana Jones 3
 
Este usuario asume que 'La Roca' ya habría calculado la resistencia del viento con la que se encontraría y así llegaría a salvo a su destino.
 
Sea cuál sea la razón, sabemos que 'La Roca' siempre caerá de pie aunque desafíe las leyes de la física, porque es algo que solamente 'La Roca' puede hacer.


 




En esta nota
La Roca The Rock Dwayne Johnson Skyscraper Pelicula Hollywood poster debate twitter tendencia viral