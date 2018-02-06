En pleno inicio del 2018 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson es una de las estrellas de Hollywood más importantes en la actualidad. Es uno de los actores mejores pagados y ha protagonizado a muchos personajes principales en películas de acción taquilleras como fueron 'San Andrés' y 'Rápido y Furioso', lo que nos lleva a preguntarnos, ¿Hay algo que La Roca no pueda hacer?
El semi-retirado luchador de la WWE protagonizará 'Skyscraper', una película en la que hace de agente de seguridad en el edificio más grande e importante del mundo. El tráiler salió en el Superbowl y dejó a la audiencia a la espera del estreno, y cuando se reveló el póster de la película, abrió un debate en Twitter sobre un pequeño detalle que queda a la deriva.
Los usuarios de la plataforma hicieron cuenta del salto físicamente imposible que estaba realizando La Roca, planteando incluso distintas hipótesis sobre el recorrido que tomaría en el aire.
I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.— James Smythe (@jpsmythe) 2 de febrero de 2018
Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW
You missed the point that there is an invisible bridge like in Indy 3. All Dwayne has to do is throw magic blue dust on it and he shall make it. pic.twitter.com/LQbURPuZ4g— antondeck (@AntonDeck) 2 de febrero de 2018
Non-engineers tend to neglect wind effects, I put a blue line that clearly shows the updraft from the fire below which carries the Rock to safety. pic.twitter.com/3hiemMqDRq— Galen Kehler (@GalenKehler) 3 de febrero de 2018