Oposición presenta recurso contra 3 artículos de la Ley de Coca

A giant leaf made with coca leaves display at the Stadium of Chimore during a ceremony in Chimore - A giant leaf made with coca leaves display at the Stadium of Chimore during a ceremony in Chimore in the Chapare region, Bolivia, March 18, 2017. Reynaldo Zaconeta/Courtesy of Bolivian Presidency/Handout via REUTERSATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - EUO 3TP